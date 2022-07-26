Mr. Doyle Nelson, age 84, of Fredonia, Alabama passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022, at the Arbor Springs Nursing Home in Opelika, Alabama.

Mr. Nelson was born in West Point, Georgia on June 15, 1938, to the late C.T. Nelson and Vernice McCollum Nelson. He was also preceded in death by his wife Margie Nelson.

Doyle attended New Hope Baptist Church and became a member at a young age.

Mr. Nelson worked in various capacities for the Uniroyal Tire Manufacturing Plant in Opelika, Alabama for approximately 30 years before his retirement.

He was an avid outdoorsman and hunter. He loved to hunt, especially turkey hunting.

He enjoyed fishing and was a phenomenal woodworking craftsman.

Doyle is survived by his siblings Janice (Mike) Munn, Lynn Haven, FL., Charles (Marie) Nelson, Five Points, AL.; nephews, Time (Sevetlana) Nelson, Bob Nelson, Nelson Munn; great-nieces and great-nephews, Grayson, Hayden, Sarah Camille, and Nelson (April) Munn, Jake Nelson, Olivia Kadorava.

Services will be private.

