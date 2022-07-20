We are saddened to announce the transition of Mr. Roy Lee Floyd, 53, from earth to heaven on Sunday, July 17, 2022. Graveside services will be held from 5:00 p.m. EST\4:00 p.m. CST, Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Hall Memorial CME Church Cemetery, Lanett, Alabama.

Roy was known as “Mr. Home Improvement” proudly making an attempt to fix anything broken. Roy was a generous, kind, humble spirited man. In essence, he was a peaceful peacemaker. He was a loving and devoted husband and super great dad always putting his family first. He was his family’s Super Hero.

He will be truly missed by all who knew him. Professional service provided by Wright’s Funeral Home, 131 Mason Street, Alexander City, Alabama 3501.