Mrs. Felicia Hughley-Burns, 50, of LaFayette passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022.

Public Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 19, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Graveside Services will be held Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. CST, at Mt. Lebanon United Methodist Church Cemetery in LaFayette, Pastor Quinderus Jones, officiating.

Mrs. Hughley-Burns leaves to cherish her memory a loving mother, Shirley Doss Hughley of LaFayette, AL; husband, Kenneth Burns; two children, Jalisa Hughley and Antonio Hughley all of Dadeville; one step-daughter, Jessica Alvies of Dadeville; grandmother, Emma Ree Hughley of LaFayette; her brother, Jermaine (Bunky) Lewis of Atlanta, Georgia; sister, Annette Finley of Lafayette; aunts, Jimmie Lou Dowdell, Betty Buchanan, Linda Avery all of Camp Hill, Emma Swan, Essie Veasley, and Marilyn Ponds of Atlanta, Georgia, and Ella (Henry) Burton of LaFayette; uncles, James Hughley and John Hughley of LaFayette, John Hill, Bernard (Strick) Doss of Camp Hill, and Henry Thomas of Thomasville, Georgia; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; special friends, Teresa Bonner, Connie Tai and Phyllis Burns.