Mrs. Imogene Aikens Brooks, age 84, of Lanett passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022, at the Diversicare Nursing Home in Lanett.

Mrs. Brooks was born on April 22, 1938, in Chambers County to the late Bonnie G. Aikens and Annie Laura Roberts Aikens.

Mrs. Brooks retired from the West Point Pepperell after 30 plus years of service.

She enjoyed listening to gospel music, cooking, shopping, and watching her soap operas and game shows.

She was a member of the Huguley Nazarene Church.

She is survived by her children, Debra (Chuck) Cain, Randy (Deborah) Hill, Jennifer (Tommy) Smith, Scott Hill, Dawn (Jonathan) Kerr, Wendy (Rick) Jernigan, Randy (Marcie) Brooks; siblings, Dorothy (Gerald) Brumbeloe; 22 grandchildren; 48 great-grandchildren; 3 great great-grandchildren.

Funeral services was held on Monday, July 18, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. EDT at the Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home chapel in Valley with interment following in Hillcrest Cemetery. The Reverend Rusty Letson officiating. Her family will be receiving friends at the funeral home Monday one hour prior to the service.

Please visit her Memorial Tribute page at www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com to leave a kind message for her family, share a memory of Mrs. Brooks, or to light a Remembrance Candle in her memory.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley directing.