Multi-vehicle accident in Chambers County claims the life of Smith Station man

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a multi-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 8:10 a.m. Friday, July 29, claimed the life of a Smiths Station man.

Drew F. Terry, 30, was fatally injured when the 2000 Chopper Guys custom motorcycle, he was operating struck a 2000 Nissan Xterra driven by Katriel Y. Bishop, 47, of Valley.

As a result of the initial collision, Terry was thrown from the motorcycle and then struck by a 2015 Toyota Tundra driven by Shannon T. Smith, 51, of Valley.

Terry was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on Chambers County 388, approximately two miles south of Valley, in Chambers County.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate