PHYRE to host Back to School Bash

People Helping Youth Reach Excellence (PHYRE), in partnership with the Chambers County School District, is hosting its 10th annual Back to School Bash on Aug. 6 from 11 a.m. CST to 2 p.m. CST at the LaFayette High School band field.

The event will feature a number of fun events and activities as well as a school supply giveaway for students.

Adrian Holloway, founder of PHYRE, said that she hoped the event would be a fun event for families to participate in while also helping to provide them with much-needed resources for the upcoming school year.

“We are super excited to be hosting the tenth annual back to school bash. We hope it will be a fun event for the students in the area and that we will be able to get them the school supplies that they need,” Holloway said.

Born out of Powell Chapel United Methodist Church in LaFayette, Alabama, PHYRE is a local organization that is dedicated to equipping students with the tools they need to succeed in their academics.

The organization hosts multiple events and fundraisers throughout the year in support of Chambers County students.

At the Back to School Bash, PHYRE will be giving out backpacks and school supplies to those who need them and will be hosting a number of organizations with family resources, including Unity Wellness and the LaFayette library.

Furthermore, there will be multiple fun activities for kids to partake in including inflatables, a video game truck, a train and Kona Ice.

The bash is completely free, and no registration is required.

If you have any questions or are interested in donating, contact Adrian Holloway at (334) 497-0731.