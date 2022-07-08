Reed Foundation hosting Back to School Bash

The Reed Foundation is partnering with Power Chapel to host its annual Back to School Bash on August 13 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m EST. The event will feature a school supply giveaway, food and several fun activities.

Torrance Rudd, the pastor of Power Chapel and director of operations of the Reed Foundation, said that the main goal of the Back to School Bash was to help the community.

“With school coming up, we wanted to offer a fun event for families while also helping to provide much-needed school supplies to get kids ready for the year,” he said.

He noted that the event will have basic school supplies for students from kindergarten all the way through high school. There will also be several major giveaways with more expensive supplies, such as laptops.

“For a lot of families, it’s difficult for them to buy school supplies for their kids, especially with [prices] going up,” Rudd said. “We are hoping that this event will help with that.”

The bash will be located at the Valley Community Center.

The event is open to people of all ages, and no registration is required.

For those interested in making donations, contact Torrance Rudd at (706) 773-3228.