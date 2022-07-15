Ribbon cutting held for new tanning studio in LaFayette

LAFAYETTE – Ready Set Glow, a new tanning studio in LaFayette, had its ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday. The business has been open since July 5.

The owner, Rhea Prather, said that she was very excited to have started a business and that she was looking forward to growing.

“I really hope that people will enjoy coming here and that they will have a place to relax and pamper themselves,” she said.

During the ribbon cutting ceremony, Mayor Kenneth Vines noted his excitement for a new business.

“We always love when a new business comes to LaFayette,” he said. “You could have chosen anywhere in the state of Alabama, but I am so thankful that you decided to stay here.”

Prather first got started with tanning at another local studio, where she focused primarily on spray tanning. While she loved that process, Prather noted that she had always wanted to use tanning beds. She was inspired to start her own business and after over a year of planning, Prather was ready to open Ready, Set, Glow Tanning Studio.

The studio currently offers a number of services, including spray tanning, bed tanning and eyelash extensions. Prather noted that she hoped to have more options in the future, including massages and facials.

“The end goal is to have Ready Set Glow become a one stop shop for people to pamper themselves,” Prather said.

For more information, or to schedule an appointment visit Ready, Set, Glow Tanning LLC on Facebook or call Prather at (334) 966-2490 and is located at 333 9th Ave Sw in LaFayette.Walk-ins are also welcome.