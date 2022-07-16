Tri-County Children’s Advocacy Center to host golf tournament

The Tri-County Children’s Advocacy Center is hosting its third annual “Chip-in for Children” golf tournament on July 23 at Point University Golf Course. All proceeds from the tournament will go to supporting the center and its programs.

The Tri-County Children’s Advocacy Center is a non-profit organization that works with the Department of Human Resources and law enforcement to investigate cases involving abused children who have been neglected or have witnessed a violent crime. They then work to provide follow-up services for that child, such as medical examinations and trauma counseling. All services that they provide are completely free to the children and their families.

Kasey Pair, family advocate of the center, noted how important this year’s tournament was to the organization.

“This year we were cut a significant amount of money from the state’s Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) grant for abuse victims,” she said. “We hope that community members would be interested in helping make up the money we need.”

The tournament will consist of four-man teams which will tee-off at 8 a.m. CST. The cost to play is $60 per player or $240 per team. Following the tournament at 12:30 p.m. CST, there will be a golf ball drop from the Chambers County Sheriff’s Department helicopter with the winner receiving $1500 cash and two tickets to a Braves home game series. To participate in the drop, you can purchase one golf ball for $5, or five golf balls for $20.

For those interested in playing or becoming a sponsor, you can contact the Tri-County CAC directly at (256) 307-1118 or by visiting their website.