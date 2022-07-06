Valley Bowl downsizing after 60 years

After 60 years in operation, the Valley Bowl has closed its bowling alleys. With this being said, the snack bar will remain open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

James Caldwell, co-owner of the Valley Bowl, noted that the decision to downsize was unrelated to financial issues, but was instead because of his age.

“We are not doing this because of any economical problems. My brother and I are just getting old, and our health is not the best,” Caldwell said. “We are looking to retire soon.”

Caldwell purchased the bowling alley with his brother in 2004 with the goal of providing a safe and entertaining environment for community members and visitors alike to enjoy some bowling and billiards. The alleys were always open for individual bowling but were also home to numerous competitions, fundraisings, and group events. While the bowling alleys have closed, the snack bar will continue to offer its famous cheeseburgers combo specials. Caldwell noted that, while they don’t have a plan for reopening the bowling alley, they are hoping in the future that they will be able to sell the building.

“I am not sure what the future holds,” Caldwell said. “We really want to sell the bowling alley.”

Valley Bowl is currently closed for the holiday but will reopen on July 12th. For those with any questions or those interested in buying the bowling alley, contact James Caldwell at (334) 768-2729.