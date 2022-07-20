Valley working to repair storm damage

The City of Valley council agreed on Monday to an emergency purchase to repair some storm damage on Fairwoods Drive and announced a public hearing to discuss another storm-damage issue at 24th Avenue and Cleveland Road.

The repair on Fairwoods cost an estimated $70,000. The damage where 24th Avenue branches off of Cleveland Road is much more extensive and could cost upwards to $200,000 to repair. The city is considering closing off that portion of a little-used road. What is being considered is to cut a ditch at the junction of 24th and Cleveland and lining both sides with rip rap. It would drain well in the event of severe weather.

A public hearing to discuss this will be held prior to the next council meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8 in the Bobby Crowder Room at Valley Community Center.

Monday’s council meeting was the first of two meetings scheduled to take place at the community center. The council chamber at city hall is currently undergoing some upgrades to add new seating.

In other action on Monday, the council agreed to approve a lump sum payment for retired employees, the purchase of some needed software for solid waste payments and to approve its participation in the East Alabama Regional Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan.

“Will this improve our solid waste collections?” Council Member Jim Jones asked about the software resolution.

“No, but it will help with the billing,” Mayor Riley responded. “East Alabama and the Huguley Water Authority are on this same system and are pleased with it.”

The council approved on a first reading an ordinance to sell some property on 55th Street to Thery Burton for $3,000.

The council approved a seven-item consent agenda. These items included declaring as surplus the seating that’s being taken out of the council chamber, extending the current Title VI plan for another five years, entering contacts for Valley police officers to help work home Auburn football games and to retain school resource officers for another year. Also approved was the permitting of the consumption of alcoholic beverages at three upcoming events on city-owned property.

Public Works Director Patrick Bolt briefed the council on some ongoing work projects near the intersection of 55th Street and King Road and along 61st Street in Langdale.

“There was a gas leak there today,” he said of 61st Street. “We have been doing some paving on 55th Street. The binder coat has gone down and the wearing coat will be next. People need to be aware of the work going on when driving through there.”

Valley Parks & Recreation Director Laurie Blount told the council that registration for fall sports is underway. This includes youth football, cheerleading and soccer.

“We are still registering for adult softball,” she said. “Our swim team has had a good year. We have advanced 31 swimmers to the upcoming region meet in Opelika.”

Council Member Jim Clark said he’s been getting some complaints from his constituents on traffic issues near the intersection of 40th Street and Highway 29.

Council Member Marquetta Madden thanked Planning & Development Director Travis Carter for his department getting some work done in her district.