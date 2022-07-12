Walt Meadors Golf Tournament to raise funds for Valley Haven

The West Point Rotary Club, in conjunction with Valley Haven, is hosting its 41st annual Walt Meadors Golf Tournament on Aug. 27 at the Point University Golf Club. All funds raised will go toward supporting Valley Haven.

Valley Haven is a school dedicated to providing education, training, special instruction and other services for individuals who are intellectually or developmentally delayed and who are not receiving training services from any other local sources. According to its website, the school currently serves 110 individuals from Chambers County and Lee County.

Craig Brown, Executive Director of Valley Haven, said the tournament is hosted every year in honor of Walt Meadors.

“Walt was a big supporter of Valley Haven and helped us get to where we are today,” Brown said. “While the tournament does ultimately help to support our programs, it is also meant to honor him for his work.”

The late Walt Meadors was a long-time board member of Valley Haven and supported the school in numerous ways during his life. In 1981, he worked with the West Point Rotary Club to host the first invitational in order to raise funds for Valley Haven. He continued to help organize the tournament until his death in 2013, after which his son Drexel Meadors temporarily took over. After his passing, the West Point Rotary Club dedicated the tournament to the memory of Meadors for his support of Valley Haven School and his help with several other community projects sponsored by the club.

Brown noted that the tournament will be set up as a four-man scramble event and is open to anyone who would like to play. Last year, the tournament had a really good turnout, with about 90 golfers participating.

“The event normally has a really good reception from the community, and we are hoping to keep the momentum going this year,” Brown said.

Currently, the tournament is still in the early planning stages. For those with any questions or concerns, contact Brown at (334) 756-2868.