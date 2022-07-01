West Point Skincare and Waxing Studio celebrates 6 months in business

By Chase Davis

WEST POINT – The owners of Lewminous Skincare and Waxing Studio on 3rd Avenue in West Point celebrated after six successful months of being in operation.

Lewminous Owner Britney Lewis was diagnosed with atopic dermatitis at the age of nine years old. When she began shaving, Lewis noted how sensitive the condition made her skin and how she often experienced itching and redness. It was those early experiences that filled her with the desire and determination to not only improve her own skin quality but to also promote and foster positive change in the skin quality of others.

After earning an associate’s of science degree from Southern Union State Community College in 2015, Lewis went on to obtain her esthetician certification from West Georgia Technical College in 2017, a program that required over 1,000 hours of training in chemical peels, microdermabrasion, body wraps, high-frequency facials and several other techniques.

When the idea for a skincare and waxing studio started to come to fruition, Lewis wanted to ensure that it was a more personal experience than your traditional wax studio. She wanted people, especially first-time clients, to feel like the studio was comfortable and private. They do this by having individual waxing rooms and by scheduling all sessions through appointments.

“About half of my clients have never been into a studio to get waxed, so they can be nervous,” Lewis said. “A lot of [wax studios] don’t prioritize privacy, and it leads to people feeling uncomfortable. We wanted to avoid that here, which is why we have the private room.”

Waxing is not the only service that Lewminous Skincare and Waxing Studio offers. As a licensed esthetician, Lewis also offers facials, brow tinting, bacials (facials on one’s back) and consultations for those looking to get on a skincare regimen. All products used are naturally sourced and free of parabens and harmful chemicals. Furthermore, Lewminous also features an infrared sauna to help with detoxification.

Aaron Lewis, husband of Britney Lewis and a Point University alumnus, noted how they hope that the business will continue to grow to provide more services and to create new jobs in the community.

“The community has received the business very well, and we are hoping to keep growing,” he said. “We love [West Point] and are excited to continue offering a unique service that isn’t found anywhere else in town.”

For those with any questions or inquiries, contact Britney at (706) 341-1049 or visit their website at www.lewminousskin.com.

All sessions are by appointment only and can be scheduled on their website.