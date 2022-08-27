Beulah falls to Loachapoka

The Beulah Bobcats dropped their second game of the season 20-6 at Bullock County on Friday night.

The Bobcats went into halftime with a 6-0 lead after running back Demarion Foreman scored their first touchdown of the season on a run.

The Bobcats struggled to stop Loachapoka’s run game in the second half.

With the Bobcats being 0-2 on the season, head coach Matthew Johnson knows there’s a lot of work to be done.

“They had some big plays against us in the second half,” Johnson said. “Offensively, we just couldn’t move the ball. We just struggled. We couldn’t get in the end zone, and that’s been our issue the past two games. We were up 6-0 at the half, and we had some momentum. Their athletes showed up the second half. On the first drive, they had some big plays, and the momentum swung their way.”

Johnson was pleased with the way his team fought despite the loss.

“Our kids fought,” Johnson said. “We had two drives consecutively where they turned the ball over, so our defense played a great game. They ‘out-athleted’ us, and they had some big shots. You can’t have six point in two games.”

The Bobcats will open up region play on the road against Anniston next weekend.