Cam Dooley receives first basketball offer

Valley High dual-sport athlete Cam Dooley received his first offer from Tuskegee University last week.

Although Dooley is the starting quarterback for the Rams, he wants to play basketball in college.

He’s receiving looks from other schools for basketball, but Tuskegee is the first to offer the junior.

“It’s a great first offer,” Dooley said. “I’m looking forward to seeing how it goes.”

Dooley explained how he received his offer from the Golden Tigers.

“I went to one of their camps, and the coach liked how I played,” Dooley said. “He asked for my contact information, and a couple days later he offered me.”

Tuskegee recruited Dooley to play shooting guard or small forward.

His other top choices for college are Troy and North Alabama. Dooley also thinks North Alabama will be the next school to send him an offer. Despite all those schools, Dooley is shooting even higher.

“I really want to go to Auburn, but I’m looking forward to the best offer I can get,” Dooley said.

He also didn’t rule out playing college football if he gets a good enough offer. Dooley isn’t playing any basketball right now because of football season, but his performance in the AAU circuit over the summer helped him get his name out there.

“I’m just focused on football right now,” Dooley said. “I’m still working hard in both sports. I’m going to football and basketball camps. I’m still sending out film.”

Dooley also mentioned that Valley boys basketball coach Marshon Harper has been sending out film to colleges even though it’s football season.

Dooley believes that he brings a lot to the table to not only Tuskegee but any team he goes to.

“I’m a bigger guard, so I’m good at rebounding, scoring and defense,” Dooley said.

As for next summer, Dooley wants to play in a larger AAU circuit.

“I’m thinking about going to something like the EYBL circuit,” Dooley said. “That’s where a lot of Division I players are, and there are three and four star players there.”

The EYBL circuit is also where players end the summer in North Augusta, South Carolina at the Peach Jam, where NBA players often attend the tournament.

Dooley knows he needs to work on some things before he tries out for the EYBL circuit.

“I need to work on ball-handling,” Dooley said. “I need to work on finishing at the rim, my jumpshot and being more explosive.”

Dooley will focus on football until the season ends, and then he will immediately shift his focus to the hardwood.