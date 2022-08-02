Chambers County Drug Task Force makes 50 arrests since May 11

Published 9:30 am Tuesday, August 2, 2022

By Staff Reports

Agents of the Chambers County Drug Task Force/ Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force conducted numerous operations, traffic stops and Search warrants from May 11 through Aug. 1 that resulted in the execution of seven search warrants, the arrest of 50 individuals on 116 charges. Arrests made are as follows:

  • Trent Ellis Brooks II, 27, of Valley, arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth).
  • Donkorski Juantez Brooks, 27, of Valley arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Pills) Synthetics, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Prescription Pills) and Possession of Marijuana.
  • Cody Wayne Roberson, 23, of LaGrange, GA arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth) and  Possession of Marijuana 1st and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
  • Courtney Renee Henley, 29, of LaGrange, GA arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth) and Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Prescription Pills).
  • Christian Daniel Lopez, 41, of Pensacola, FL arrested for Possession of Marijuana 1st and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
  • Keenan Mitchell Mack-Wilson, 31, of VicDoungh, GA arrested for Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
  • Kalem H. Harrelson, 27, of Valley, arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth) – and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
  • Michael Lance Marble, 31, of Valley, arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
  • Clarence Junior Cochran, 53, of Valley, arrested for Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance (Meth).
  • William Charleston Scroggins, 45, of Valley arrested for Trafficking in Methamphetamine,  Possession of Marijuana 2nd,  Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Illegal Possession of Prescription Medication and Failure to Pay.
  • Rose Marie Rodgers, 46, of Valley arrested for Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana 2nd, Illegal Possession of Prescription Medication and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
  • Elijah Alexander Morgan, 21, of Valley, arrested for Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
  • Randall Jason Newton, 41, of Valley arrested for Possession of Marijuana 1st and Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth).
  • Deangelo Bolston, 41, of Cusseta  arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance with intent to Distribute (Meth), Possession of Marijuana 1st and Certain Person Forbidden to Possess a Pistol.
  • Valentte Rashad Cotton, 31, of Valley, arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
  • Richard Earl Shaddix, 46, of Lanett, arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
  • Justin Eugene Hill, 37, of Lafayette, arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth), Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Prescription Pills) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
  • Matthew P. Spicher, 49, of Roanoke, arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth), Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Prescription Pills) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
  • Rayfus Darrell Lockhart, 33, of Opelika arrested for Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Crack Cocaine), Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Powder Cocaine), Possession of Marijuana 1st and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
  • Trevonn Roshette Lee, 25, of Valley, arrested for Possession of Marijuana 2nd.
  • Robert Larry Waldroup, Jr, 49, of Lanett, arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth Oil) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
  • Keonta Dantavious Stringer, 27, of Valley arrested for Possession of Marijuana 1st and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
  • Deonta Deshun Summers, 28, of Opelika, arrested for Possession of Marijuana 1st, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine Powder), Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
  • Chazay Nicole Wright, 25, of Valley, arrested for Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
  • Occriss Sabrina Gray, 40, of Columbus, GA arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Prescription Pills) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
  • Juvenile, 17, of Lanett, arrested for Possession of Marijuana 2nd.
  • Javion Johnquavioyus Dawson, 18, of Lanett, arrested for Possession of Marijuana 2nd.
  • Corban Lee Harris, 30, of Valley, arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine Powder), Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
  • Robert A. Welch, 35, of Valley, arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
  • Amber D. Boodhoo, 41, of Valley arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
  • Montia Antwuan Dowdell, 32, of Lanett, arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Pills).
  • Vincent Florando Billingsley, 45, of Opelika, arrested for Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance (Pills).
  • Paul Hicks, 58, of Lanett, arrested for Sale of Alcoholic Beverages and Sale of Tobacco.
  • Tracy Wright, 56, of Lanett, arrested for Sale of Alcoholic Beverages and Sale of Tobacco.
  • Eddie Harper, 48, of Lanett, arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Crack Cocaine) – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Prescription Pills) and Possession of Marijuana 1st.
  • Cartino Latiaze Williams, 48, of Lafayette, arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Prescription Pills) and Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Crack Cocaine).
  • Octavious Kantrell Dunn, 38, of Valley, arrested for Possession of Marijuana 1st and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
  • Jim Wayne McDonald, 48, of Valley arrested for Possession of Marijuana 2nd, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
  • Cody Dylan Howe, 25, of Valley, arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine Powder) – Possession of marijuana 2nd and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
  • Lamarkis Takeontez Carr, 20, of Valley, arrested for Possession of Marijuana 1st and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
  • Montego Sherrell, 48, of Lanett, arrested for Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana 1st and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
  • Vincent Merion Henry, 31, of Lanett, arrested for Trafficking in Prescription Pills (2 Counts), Possession of Marijuana 1st, Receiving Stolen Property 2nd and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
  • Ashley Nicole Flurry, 27, of Valley, arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine) and Possession of Marijuana 2nd.
  • Ciara Dawn Robinson, 33, of Valley, arrested for Possession of Marijuana 2nd.
  • Chanel Laquanshay Crook, 27, of Valley, arrested for Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
  • Jamie Ellen Humphrey, 59, of Valley arrested for Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine Powder), Possession of Marijuana 1st and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
  • Wanda Ann Hartman, 51, of Valley, arrested for Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
  • Keenan Keonte Acers, 23, of Lanett, arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Prescription Pills).
  • James Macarthur Williams Jr, 53, of Valley, arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth).
  • Jaheem Lamar Tre’von Malone, 19, of Valley arrested for Attempting to Elude.
  • To report drug crimes, contact the Chambers County Drug Task Force at 334-756-0570.

