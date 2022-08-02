Chambers County Drug Task Force makes 50 arrests since May 11
Published 9:30 am Tuesday, August 2, 2022
Agents of the Chambers County Drug Task Force/ Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force conducted numerous operations, traffic stops and Search warrants from May 11 through Aug. 1 that resulted in the execution of seven search warrants, the arrest of 50 individuals on 116 charges. Arrests made are as follows:
- Trent Ellis Brooks II, 27, of Valley, arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth).
- Donkorski Juantez Brooks, 27, of Valley arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Pills) Synthetics, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Prescription Pills) and Possession of Marijuana.
- Cody Wayne Roberson, 23, of LaGrange, GA arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth) and Possession of Marijuana 1st and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
- Courtney Renee Henley, 29, of LaGrange, GA arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth) and Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Prescription Pills).
- Christian Daniel Lopez, 41, of Pensacola, FL arrested for Possession of Marijuana 1st and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
- Keenan Mitchell Mack-Wilson, 31, of VicDoungh, GA arrested for Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
- Kalem H. Harrelson, 27, of Valley, arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth) – and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
- Michael Lance Marble, 31, of Valley, arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
- Clarence Junior Cochran, 53, of Valley, arrested for Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance (Meth).
- William Charleston Scroggins, 45, of Valley arrested for Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana 2nd, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Illegal Possession of Prescription Medication and Failure to Pay.
- Rose Marie Rodgers, 46, of Valley arrested for Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana 2nd, Illegal Possession of Prescription Medication and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
- Elijah Alexander Morgan, 21, of Valley, arrested for Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
- Randall Jason Newton, 41, of Valley arrested for Possession of Marijuana 1st and Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth).
- Deangelo Bolston, 41, of Cusseta arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance with intent to Distribute (Meth), Possession of Marijuana 1st and Certain Person Forbidden to Possess a Pistol.
- Valentte Rashad Cotton, 31, of Valley, arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
- Richard Earl Shaddix, 46, of Lanett, arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
- Justin Eugene Hill, 37, of Lafayette, arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth), Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Prescription Pills) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
- Matthew P. Spicher, 49, of Roanoke, arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth), Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Prescription Pills) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
- Rayfus Darrell Lockhart, 33, of Opelika arrested for Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Crack Cocaine), Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Powder Cocaine), Possession of Marijuana 1st and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
- Trevonn Roshette Lee, 25, of Valley, arrested for Possession of Marijuana 2nd.
- Robert Larry Waldroup, Jr, 49, of Lanett, arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth Oil) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
- Keonta Dantavious Stringer, 27, of Valley arrested for Possession of Marijuana 1st and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
- Deonta Deshun Summers, 28, of Opelika, arrested for Possession of Marijuana 1st, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine Powder), Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
- Chazay Nicole Wright, 25, of Valley, arrested for Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
- Occriss Sabrina Gray, 40, of Columbus, GA arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Prescription Pills) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
- Juvenile, 17, of Lanett, arrested for Possession of Marijuana 2nd.
- Javion Johnquavioyus Dawson, 18, of Lanett, arrested for Possession of Marijuana 2nd.
- Corban Lee Harris, 30, of Valley, arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine Powder), Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
- Robert A. Welch, 35, of Valley, arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
- Amber D. Boodhoo, 41, of Valley arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
- Montia Antwuan Dowdell, 32, of Lanett, arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Pills).
- Vincent Florando Billingsley, 45, of Opelika, arrested for Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance (Pills).
- Paul Hicks, 58, of Lanett, arrested for Sale of Alcoholic Beverages and Sale of Tobacco.
- Tracy Wright, 56, of Lanett, arrested for Sale of Alcoholic Beverages and Sale of Tobacco.
- Eddie Harper, 48, of Lanett, arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Crack Cocaine) – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Prescription Pills) and Possession of Marijuana 1st.
- Cartino Latiaze Williams, 48, of Lafayette, arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Prescription Pills) and Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Crack Cocaine).
- Octavious Kantrell Dunn, 38, of Valley, arrested for Possession of Marijuana 1st and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
- Jim Wayne McDonald, 48, of Valley arrested for Possession of Marijuana 2nd, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
- Cody Dylan Howe, 25, of Valley, arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine Powder) – Possession of marijuana 2nd and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
- Lamarkis Takeontez Carr, 20, of Valley, arrested for Possession of Marijuana 1st and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
- Montego Sherrell, 48, of Lanett, arrested for Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana 1st and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
- Vincent Merion Henry, 31, of Lanett, arrested for Trafficking in Prescription Pills (2 Counts), Possession of Marijuana 1st, Receiving Stolen Property 2nd and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
- Ashley Nicole Flurry, 27, of Valley, arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine) and Possession of Marijuana 2nd.
- Ciara Dawn Robinson, 33, of Valley, arrested for Possession of Marijuana 2nd.
- Chanel Laquanshay Crook, 27, of Valley, arrested for Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
- Jamie Ellen Humphrey, 59, of Valley arrested for Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine Powder), Possession of Marijuana 1st and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
- Wanda Ann Hartman, 51, of Valley, arrested for Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
- Keenan Keonte Acers, 23, of Lanett, arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Prescription Pills).
- James Macarthur Williams Jr, 53, of Valley, arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth).
- Jaheem Lamar Tre’von Malone, 19, of Valley arrested for Attempting to Elude.
- To report drug crimes, contact the Chambers County Drug Task Force at 334-756-0570.