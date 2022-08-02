Chambers County Drug Task Force makes 50 arrests since May 11

Agents of the Chambers County Drug Task Force/ Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force conducted numerous operations, traffic stops and Search warrants from May 11 through Aug. 1 that resulted in the execution of seven search warrants, the arrest of 50 individuals on 116 charges. Arrests made are as follows:

Trent Ellis Brooks II, 27, of Valley, arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth).

Donkorski Juantez Brooks, 27, of Valley arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Pills) Synthetics, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Prescription Pills) and Possession of Marijuana.

Cody Wayne Roberson, 23, of LaGrange, GA arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth) and Possession of Marijuana 1st and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Courtney Renee Henley, 29, of LaGrange, GA arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth) and Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Prescription Pills).

Christian Daniel Lopez, 41, of Pensacola, FL arrested for Possession of Marijuana 1st and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Keenan Mitchell Mack-Wilson, 31, of VicDoungh, GA arrested for Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Kalem H. Harrelson, 27, of Valley, arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth) – and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Michael Lance Marble, 31, of Valley, arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Clarence Junior Cochran, 53, of Valley, arrested for Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance (Meth).

William Charleston Scroggins, 45, of Valley arrested for Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana 2nd, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Illegal Possession of Prescription Medication and Failure to Pay.

Rose Marie Rodgers, 46, of Valley arrested for Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana 2nd, Illegal Possession of Prescription Medication and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Elijah Alexander Morgan, 21, of Valley, arrested for Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Randall Jason Newton, 41, of Valley arrested for Possession of Marijuana 1st and Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth).

Deangelo Bolston, 41, of Cusseta arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance with intent to Distribute (Meth), Possession of Marijuana 1st and Certain Person Forbidden to Possess a Pistol.

Valentte Rashad Cotton, 31, of Valley, arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Richard Earl Shaddix, 46, of Lanett, arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Justin Eugene Hill, 37, of Lafayette, arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth), Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Prescription Pills) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Matthew P. Spicher, 49, of Roanoke, arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth), Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Prescription Pills) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Rayfus Darrell Lockhart, 33, of Opelika arrested for Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Crack Cocaine), Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Powder Cocaine), Possession of Marijuana 1st and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Trevonn Roshette Lee, 25, of Valley, arrested for Possession of Marijuana 2nd.

Robert Larry Waldroup, Jr, 49, of Lanett, arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth Oil) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Keonta Dantavious Stringer, 27, of Valley arrested for Possession of Marijuana 1st and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Deonta Deshun Summers, 28, of Opelika, arrested for Possession of Marijuana 1st, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine Powder), Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Chazay Nicole Wright, 25, of Valley, arrested for Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Occriss Sabrina Gray, 40, of Columbus, GA arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Prescription Pills) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Juvenile, 17, of Lanett, arrested for Possession of Marijuana 2nd.

Javion Johnquavioyus Dawson, 18, of Lanett, arrested for Possession of Marijuana 2nd.

Corban Lee Harris, 30, of Valley, arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine Powder), Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Robert A. Welch, 35, of Valley, arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Amber D. Boodhoo, 41, of Valley arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Montia Antwuan Dowdell, 32, of Lanett, arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Pills).

Vincent Florando Billingsley, 45, of Opelika, arrested for Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance (Pills).

Paul Hicks, 58, of Lanett, arrested for Sale of Alcoholic Beverages and Sale of Tobacco.

Tracy Wright, 56, of Lanett, arrested for Sale of Alcoholic Beverages and Sale of Tobacco.

Eddie Harper, 48, of Lanett, arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Crack Cocaine) – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Prescription Pills) and Possession of Marijuana 1st.

Cartino Latiaze Williams, 48, of Lafayette, arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Prescription Pills) and Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Crack Cocaine).

Octavious Kantrell Dunn, 38, of Valley, arrested for Possession of Marijuana 1st and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Jim Wayne McDonald, 48, of Valley arrested for Possession of Marijuana 2nd, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Cody Dylan Howe, 25, of Valley, arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine Powder) – Possession of marijuana 2nd and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Lamarkis Takeontez Carr, 20, of Valley, arrested for Possession of Marijuana 1st and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Montego Sherrell, 48, of Lanett, arrested for Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana 1st and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Vincent Merion Henry, 31, of Lanett, arrested for Trafficking in Prescription Pills (2 Counts), Possession of Marijuana 1st, Receiving Stolen Property 2nd and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Ashley Nicole Flurry, 27, of Valley, arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine) and Possession of Marijuana 2nd.

Ciara Dawn Robinson, 33, of Valley, arrested for Possession of Marijuana 2nd.

Chanel Laquanshay Crook, 27, of Valley, arrested for Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Jamie Ellen Humphrey, 59, of Valley arrested for Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine Powder), Possession of Marijuana 1st and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Wanda Ann Hartman, 51, of Valley, arrested for Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Keenan Keonte Acers, 23, of Lanett, arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Prescription Pills).

James Macarthur Williams Jr, 53, of Valley, arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth).

Jaheem Lamar Tre’von Malone, 19, of Valley arrested for Attempting to Elude.