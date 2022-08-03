United States Chief Warrant Officer (CW4) Roger Garner, 72, of Valley passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022, at the Bethany House in Auburn, Alabama.

He was born in West Point, Georgia on September 9, 1949, to the late Manuel Garner and Frances Garner. He was also preceded in death by his loving companion “Tia Marie”.

Chief Warrant Officer 4 Roger Garner spent his life and career serving in the United States Military. He served in the United States Marine Corps and later enlisted in the United States Army, where he spent the remainder of his career achieving the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 4.

He served over 24 years as a combat engineer and command instructor pilot qualified to operate and train in six different types of planes and helicopters. He served across the globe including time in Singapore, Frankfurt, Germany, Cairo, Egypt and Honolulu, Hawaii.

Upon his retirement, he was awarded the Legion of Merit among other awards and declarations including the Purple Heart and Broken Wing Medal. He also was awarded the Air Assault Wings Medal for completion of Air Assault School and he was a Master Aviator with over 3700 logged flight hours.

He is survived by his wife, Jane Garner, Valley; children, Jamie Dawn Garner, West Point, Georgia, Keith Garner, Valley; grandchildren, Morgan and Jeremiah Garner, Oregon; his devoted cat “Lil Bit”.

He was an avid University of Alabama football fan, he loved hunting and fishing in his younger years, enjoyed feeding his birds, and working on his lawn.

Graveside services with military honors will be conducted on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at 11:00A.M. EDT at the Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell. No visitation is planned at this time.

