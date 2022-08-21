Clifford Story Jr. breaks Lanett record with 27-0 win over Notasulga

The Lanett Panthers started the season with a 27-0 victory over the Notasulga Blue Devils.

Head coach Clifford Story Jr. not only won his first game of the season, he left his mark with 110 career wins at Lanett, which passes Dan Washburn for the most wins in school history.

“I feel good,” Story said. “I tip my hat off to my players and coaches. I wouldn’t be where I am without them. I’m just having one of those moments where it’s surreal. You work so hard and do so much to put yourself in this position. When I accepted the job, I wasn’t caught up in the wins and losses. I had a plan, and I wanted Lanett to be one of the top athletic programs, and I feel like we are.”

The Panthers played the second game of the kickoff classic at Handley on Saturday night.

From the start, it was all Lanett.

The first three drives of the game were all punts or turnovers on downs.

On Lanett’s second drive, quarterback Jarrious Goodman threw a touchdown to pass to Keondae Hughley to open up the scoring and make it 7-0.

After two more Lanett drives with no score, Goodman ran it in toward the end of the first half to make it 14-0.

From then on, the Panthers dominated the Blue Devils despite the rain making thing sloppy.

Goodman finished the game with two touchdowns on the ground and two through the air. Elijah Whitfield had the other touchdown catch.

Story was pleased with his team’s performance, but he believes there are still areas for improvement.

“We have to clean up a whole lot of stuff, but they continued to show effort,” Story said. “We made a lot of mistakes, which I knew it was going to be that way because of first game jitters. We don’t make excuses. We’ll clean that up and get ready for Valley next week.”

Story was also pleased with his quarterback’s performance.

“He’s a leader,” Story said.

“He’s a smart kid. He knows when to run, and when he’s not supposed to. He just has to get better each game.”

Lanett will return home to face Valley next week.