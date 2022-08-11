Columbus woman found dead at Quality Inn in Valley

In a post on the City of Valley’s Facebook page, on Aug. 11, at approximately 4:49 a.m., officers of the Valley Police Department and paramedics of East Alabama Fire Department responded to the Quality Inn located at 3645 55th Street about an unresponsive female found in one of the rooms.

Upon arrival, they found Nicola Raye Smith, age 32, of Columbus, Georgia, in her room on the floor, deceased. No cause of death was given in the post.

Detectives of the Valley Police Department were notified and responded to the scene. Detectives processed the scene and spoke with witnesses. The Department of Forensic Sciences was contacted, and an autopsy has been scheduled.

The case is under investigation, and anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Valley Police Department at (334) 756-5200.