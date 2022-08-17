Commission looks to purchase building

On Monday, the Chambers County Commission heard a resolution to purchase a piece of commercial property owned by the Law Center LLC. According to county attorney Skip McCoy, the property is approximately 5,000 square feet, located at 9 LaFayette N, with a current assessed value of $348,000. McCoy says the sole member of the Law Center LLC, Mark Carlton, agreed to sell the property to the county for $335,000. McCoy told the commission they could purchase the building for more office/storage space. According to McCoy, Carlton has an older appraisal in the amount of $300,000. So, for the sale to go through, a current appraisal would be needed to show an appraised value of at least $335,000.

“Mr. Carlton has agreed to sell that property to the county commission for $335,000,” McCoy said. “I had asked him to execute an option to purchase. This would allow the county commission the option to purchase that property for $335,000, provided it would appraise for that. So, we just have to have it appraised currently.”

McCoy asked the commission to approve the purchase pending the appraisal, which was met with a little concern from commission chair Debra Riley.

“Let’s say it does appraise for that,” Riley asked. “Are we then obligated to buy? Because none of us have gone to look at it, and I don’t feel comfortable buying something I haven’t looked at … I just don’t think I can vote on something that I’ve never seen before”

Commissioners Doug Jones and James Williams stated they have already looked at the building and felt it was suitable for the county’s needs.

The commission will decide after Riley has the opportunity to look at the building.

McCoy retook center stage as Commissioner David Eastridge presented him with a certificate of recognition for his 25 years of service to the county.

When the county needed an attorney, Eastridge said the commission began talking to different attorneys in town.

“We kind of looked around and tried to figure out the best attorney in Chambers County and I think one name always rose to the top,” Eastridge said. “It’s hard to believe it’s been 25 years.”

“It seems like y’all always surprise me,” McCoy said. “I’m glad this one is a surprise on a good note. It’s been a real pleasure to work with this commission. I can tell you it’s probably one of the hardest working commissions out here that we’ve had in my tenure. [I] appreciate David and that first commission taking the chance on me way back in 1997. I’m proud to be from Chambers County. I appreciate having a chance to work with the people of Chambers County and try to make Chambers County better for all of us.”

In other business, the commission approved two appointments to the recreation board, Camp Hill chief of police Danny J. Williams and Taylor Arnett.