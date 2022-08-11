Fairfax Elementary was locked down due to reports of suspicious person with a weapon

The Valley Police Department responded to Fairfax Elementary School Thursday at 9:14 A.M. according to a press release from Chief Mike Reynolds.

“VPD received a call of a suspicious male on the grounds of Fairfax Elementary School,” the release said. “The caller advised that the male was possibly carrying a shotgun. At that time, Fairfax Elementary was placed on lockdown. Officers immediately responded to the school where a search for the suspicious male was started.”

A male matching the description was located approximately four blocks from the school at the intersection of Lafayette Street and Boulevard. The male was identified and searched. He was not carrying a weapon at the time he was stopped. Officers continued searching the school grounds as well as side streets for any type of weapon, but none was found.

Reynolds said there was no entry to any school buildings by the suspect and there were no injuries reported. The scene was cleared and turned over to school officials at 10:00 A.M.