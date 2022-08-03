Gov. Ivey awards grants to assist domestic violence victims in Chambers County and south central Alabama

MONTGOMERY – In a press release, Gov. Kay Ivey’s office announced she has awarded grants totaling $67,154 to assist domestic violence and sexual assault victims in south central Alabama, including Chambers County.

“The devastating effects of domestic violence and sexual assault can linger for years for the victims and their families,” Ivey said. “I commend these agencies for helping victims and their family members begin the recovery process, holding offenders accountable and working to prevent further violence in their communities.”

Grant funds of $18,154 will assist the Rape Counselors of East Alabama to continue providing services 24-hours a day to victims of sexual assault and domestic violence in Chambers, Lee, Macon, Russell and Tallapoosa counties. The organization provides hospital and court accompaniment, assisting with court orders and referrals.

The Domestic Violence Intervention Center in Opelika will use $19,000 in funds to continue providing services to victims in Chambers, Lee, Macon, Randolph and Tallapoosa counties. Services include a 24-hour crisis line, emergency shelter, support groups, case management services, court advocacy, child advocacy, outreach and referral services.

A $30,000 grant will help One Place Family Justice Center continue assisting victims of sexual assault and their families in Autauga, Butler, Crenshaw, Dallas, Elmore, Lowndes, Montgomery, Perry and Wilcox counties. Services include advocacy, sexual assault forensic examinations, crisis counseling, outreach and education as well as referrals to other social service agencies that offer additional assistance.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available to the state from the U.S. Department of Justice.

“Gov. Ivey and ADECA believe the partnerships with local organizations are vital to ensuring that victims continue to receive the services and help they require,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “These grants will help support such assistance through these organizations and programs.”

ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, victim programs, economic development, water resource management, energy conservation and recreation.