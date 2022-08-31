Greater Valley Area teams prepare for region play in week two

Week one was a tough week for most teams in the Greater Valley Area, but Valley and Springwood were able to walk away with a win.

The Valley-Lanett rivalry continued to swing more in the Rams’ favor as they won their third straight in the series.

Springwood began its 8-man era with a bang as the Wildcats blew out Southern Prep.

While the first two games for each team counted, things will really start to heat up as every school but Springwood will start their region play this week. The Wildcats already started region play.

Beauregard (2-0) at Valley (1-1)

The Valley Rams are coming off of a shutout win over the Lanett Panthers, but now they have to start region play.

So far, the Rams have played a 4A and 2A team, but now they’ll start seeing what 5A competition is like after dropping down from 6A this year.

Beauregard is coming off a huge win over Central, but they were a 1A program while Beauregard is 5A. The Hornets beat Selma week zero, a 5A program.

Valley is 7-3 all-time against Beauregard, and the Rams beat the Hornets last year on the road.

Valley is looking to win its fifth straight over Beauregard as the two teams have played each other every year since 2016. This is the first year since 2019 that the two teams are in the same region.

The Rams will play Beauregard at Ram Stadium at 8 p.m. EST on Friday.

Lanett (1-1) at Horseshoe Bend (1-0)

The Lanett Panthers are coming off of a shutout loss to the Valley Rams, but now they get to return to 2A play with a region game against Horseshoe Bend.

Horseshoe Bend is coming off of a 14-6 victory over Wadley, a 1A school.

The Panthers are 15-1 all-time against the Generals, and they’ve won nine straight over Horseshoe Bend.

The Panthers have put up 48 or more points on the Generals in five of the last seven games in the series.

Lanett will play at Horseshoe Bend at 8 p.m. EST on Friday.

LaFayettev(0-2) at Reeltownv(0-1)

The LaFayette Bulldogs are coming off of a road loss to Bullock County where they finally found some answers on offense. After their offense put up zero points against Loachapoka, the Bulldogs were able to score 21 on 4A Bullock County.

They’ll get to open region play against Reeltown, who is coming off of a 37-13 loss to 5A Tallassee.

The Bulldogs are 5-9 all-time against the Rebels, and LaFayette has lost two straight against Reeltown. The Bulldogs are 3-2 in their last five meetings, but the two teams haven’t played since 2019. Reeltown won that game 21-14.

The game will be played at Reeltown at 8 p.m. EST on Friday night.

Edgewood (0-1) at Chambers Academy (0-2)

Chambers Academy is coming off of a 34-3 loss to First Presbyterian Day, who is ranked second in the Georgia Independent Athletic Association.

They had two difficult non-region games, but now they’ll look for their first win in their region opener against Edgewood.

Edgewood is coming off of a 22-7 loss to Autauga Academy.

Chambers Academy is 14-6 all-time against the Wildcats, and they beat Edgewood 49-7 last year.

Despite leading the series, the Rebels have only won two out of the last six against the Wildcats. Chambers Academy also beat Edgewood in the state semifinals in 2020 when the Rebels won the state championship.

The game will be played at Torbert-Allen Field on Friday at 8 p.m. EST.

Beulah (0-2) at Saks (1-1)

The Beulah Bobcats are coming off of a difficult 20-6 loss to Loachapoka. The Bobcats led 6-0 at halftime, but they couldn’t stop Loachapoka’s offense in the second half.

Beulah will look for their first win of the season in their region opener against the Saks Wildcats, who lost to Sylvania last week.

The Bobcats have played a 2A and 1A program this season, and things won’t get any easier as they enter their 3A region.

This will be the first time these two teams ever play, and they will play at Saks at 8 p.m. EST on Friday.

Springwood (1-0) at Evangel Christian Academy (0-1)

Springwood ushered in a new era of Wildcat football last week when first year head coach Joey Burch led them to a 40-0 demolition of Southern Prep. Not only did Springwood match its win total from last year, they opened up region play with a defining win.

Evangel Christian Academy is coming off of a 48-0 loss to Evangel Christian Homeschool.

The Wildcats are 14-1 all-time against the Lions, and Springwood has won six straight in the series.

The two teams haven’t played since 2018 when Springwood won 27-12 at home. This will be the first time the two teams have played in 8-man.

The game will be played at Evangel Christian Academy at 8 p.m. EST on Friday.