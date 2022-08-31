Inspire Academy offers 13 different programs for SY22-23

Chambers County Schools Career Technical Education Director Dr. Tyler Nelson announced in a press release that the district is offering thirteen different program opportunities to students for the 2022-23 school year.

“Gaining hands-on experience in a CTE program is an excellent first step for students to choose a career opportunity,” Nelson said in the release. “The CTE programs at Inspire Academy will mark their 45th year, providing opportunities for local students this fall. “

All high school students in Chambers County attending district school are eligible to attend Inspire Academy. It is located in LaFayette and was formerly known as the Chambers County Career Technical Center. It has been serving students from Chambers County since opening in 1977. CCSD currently has 739 students in grades 7-12 enrolled in career technical education classes.

Nelson emphasized that the mission at Inspire Academy is to motivate and prepare students to enter a post-secondary school academically prepared or to enter the workforce with industry-recognized credentials to become productive citizens through academic and technical learning. Nelson also credited Superintendent Casey Chambley for his ongoing support and commitment to making improvements at Inspire Academy. Currently, eligible Chambers County students can enroll in cutting-edge Career and Technical Education classes at no cost, and classes are directly aligned with high-wage career opportunities. Interested students should see their school counselor in order to get started.

Chambers County currently offers the following Career & Technical Education Classes, Advanced Manufacturing, Agriculture, Army JROTC, Automotive Service, Business, Cosmetology, Engineering and Design, Graphic Arts, Health Science, Hospitality and Tourism, Machine Shop, Teacher Education, and Work-Based Learning.