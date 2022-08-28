Jarrious Goodman wins Athlete of the Week

Lanett quarterback Jarrious Goodman won this week’s Athlete of the Week award for his outstanding four touchdown performance against Notasulga last week.

He helped Lanett defeat the Blue Devils 27-0 in Roanoke.

“My coaches and my teammates helped me,” Goodman said.

“That week of practice, everybody just had hard work and dedication. We just encouraged each other and fed off the energy.”

Goodman also praised his offensive line in their win.

“We had a big part of the offensive line come back,” Goodman said.

Lanett had only six days to prepare for their rival, Valley, so Goodman spent the week preparing for that.

“I just want to come in and catch the dub,” Goodman said.

“I don’t really care about stats. I’m a team player. It’s never about me. It’s about my team. If I go for four [touchdowns], I go for four [touchdowns]. I’m just here to win.”

Goodman believes he has developed well since last year.

“I’m a way better athlete,” Goodman said.

“It starts with my quarterback coach. He really helped me over the summer with one-on-one days. My offensive coordinator, coach Webb, helped me a lot too.”

Lanett head coach Clifford Story was also impressed with Jarrious’ performance, but he knows there’s still progress to be made.

“I felt like there’s a lot of stuff we need to be doing,” Story said. “People just look at touchdowns, which that part of it is good. Jarrious is a leader. He knows what he was supposed to have done. I’m not negating his four touchdowns, but I want it to be done right all the time. His leadership will really show on offense.”

Story worked with Goodman over the week to prepare for Valley.

“He needs to be more patient,” Story said. “Every time he feels a little pressure, he can’t run. He needs to trust his line and step up in the pocket. Sometimes, you have to take a hit. I told him to be himself and continue to rally the team, and everything will take care of himself. We had a great week of preparation, and I think he’ll be ready to play.”