Joshua Combs visits Mississippi State

LaFayette High defensive back Joshua Combs took an unofficial visit to Mississippi State on July 29.

This was his first visit to their campus in Starkville, and it really stuck with Combs.

He has offers from Troy, South Alabama, Jones County Community College, Jacksonville State, Southeast Missouri, Austin Peay, Faulkner, Alabama State, North Alabama and Mississippi State.

Combs described his visit to Mississippi State.

“It went great,” Combs said. “I got there pretty early. I met with the coaches, and I felt comfortable around them. I had camp and got to know them. I did some drills and got to find out how they coach.”

The camp was Combs’ favorite part of the visit.

“I would have competition,” Combs said. “I had fun, and I took a facility tour. At first, I was just going for a camp, but I ended up touring on that day.”

Combs will take an official visit to Mississippi State sometime in the fall. He received his scholarship offer on June 16.

“They wanted me to take my official visit in November, but the best time to do it is in December,” Combs said.

Combs was impressed by his experience in Starkville.

“I felt welcome and like I was needed,” Combs said. “It just felt like home.”

Combs has the Bulldogs as his top choice as of early August.

“I really like the facilities and the coaching staff,” Combs said. “I like how they treat the players. That played a big part.”

Combs doesn’t have any visits scheduled between right now and his official visit to Mississippi State in December.

He also plans on making his college decision in October.

According to Combs, his top four schools are Mississippi State, Troy, South Alabama and North Alabama.

“It was nice meeting some of the players and taking a tour of the campus,” Combs said. “They told me everything I needed to know about being there. I’ll be taken care of and have a great meal plan and stuff like that.”