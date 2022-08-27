LaFayette loses to Bullock County

The Lafayette Bulldogs dropped their second game of the season 30-21 to Bullock County on the road Friday night.

The game was 14-7 Bullock County at halftime, but the Bulldogs couldn’t overcome the deficit.

“Our kids played hard the whole game,” LaFayette head coach Juan Williams said. “They’re a 4A team. We’ll get better from it.”

Williams saw some improvement from his offense from last week.

“We did better up front,” Williams said.

“We have to do better defensively. Our receivers still need to run full routes. I was impressed with a lot of the team tonight.”

LaFayette dropped to 0-2 on the season, and they’ll open up region play against Reeltown next weekend in Notasulga.