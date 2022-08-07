Lanett, Chambers Academy highlight ASWA preseason rankings
Published 6:00 am Sunday, August 7, 2022
The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its preseason poll Sunday, and Lanett and Chambers Academy were the only schools in Chambers County who were ranked.
The Lanett Panthers are ranked third in 2A for the preseason, and they’re behind Clarke County and Fyffe. Clarke County won the 2A state championship last year and is second in the rankings. Fyffe dropped down from 3A, and is first in the rankings. Lanett received no first place votes from the writers.
Chambers Academy is ranked fourth in the entire AISA despite being in the 2A classification. The Rebels are ranked behind Patrician, Autauga Academy and Glenwood.
Patrician lost in the semifinals of the 2A playoffs last year and is currently ranked third. Autauga Academy won the 2A state championship last year and is ranked second. Glenwood moved up from 1A and is ranked first. Glenwood received 20 of the 21 first place votes, and Chambers Academy received the other one.
The full rankings are below.
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
- Thompson (21); 13-1; 252
- Central-Phenix City; 13-1; 177
- Auburn; 10-3; 152
- Hewitt-Trussville; 9-3; 148
- Hoover; 12-1; 140
- James Clemens; 10-1; 99
- Fairhope; 9-2; 84
- Enterprise; 8-4; 52
- Baker; 7-4; 32
- Opelika*; 9-4; 22
Others receiving votes: Prattville (7-4) 20, Bob Jones (5-6) 9, Florence (5-6) 4, Oak Mountain (7-5) 4, Daphne (5-5) 2.
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
- Clay-Chalkville (21); 15-0; 252
- Mountain Brook; 12-2; 172
- Saraland; 10-3; 143
- Briarwood; 10-2; 121
- Hueytown; 13-2; 98
- Pike Road*; 14-0; 93
- Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 11-3; 92
- Spanish Fort; 10-2; 60
- Gardendale; 10-3; 26
- Pinson Valley; 9-4; 25
Others receiving votes: Theodore* (10-2) 23, Hartselle (10-1) 21, Gadsden City* (5-5) 20, Helena (9-2) 14, Carver-Montgomery (5-6) 13, Fort Payne (6-5) 7, Parker* (11-2) 5, Baldwin Co. (8-4) 4, Calera (7-4) 3, Muscle Shoals (9-2) 2, Oxford (7-5) 2, Homewood (6-6) 1.
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
- UMS-Wright (12); 11-2; 222
- Vigor* (7); 14-1; 202
- Ramsay; 6-5; 126
- Pleasant Grove (1); 12-2; 102
- Alexandria (1); 11-1; 76
- Leeds; 10-2; 75
- Guntersville; 9-2; 72
- Gulf Shores*; 6-4; 69
- Russellville; 9-3; 63
- Central-Clay Co.; 9-3; 45
Others receiving votes: Fairview (12-2) 30, Arab* (8-3) 29, Eufaula* (5-6) 26, Greenville (8-4) 14, Moody (6-4) 13, Faith-Mobile (7-5) 12, Demopolis (7-5) 7, Southside-Gadsden* (5-6) 7, Williamson* (5-6) 6, Citronelle* (3-7) 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
- Catholic-Montgomery* (8); 13-1; 167
- Handley (4); 9-3; 161
- Andalusia* (2); 9-5; 145
- Jacksonville (1); 7-4; 122
- Northside (3); 10-2; 112
- Montgomery Aca.* (1); 11-4; 103
- Jackson; 11-3; 95
- Oneonta (2); 13-2; 77
- Etowah; 6-5; 47
- Anniston; 5-5; 44
Others receiving votes: Randolph (10-2) 26, T.R. Miller* (10-3) 21, Cherokee Co. (7-4) 18, American Chr. (11-2) 13, Priceville (10-2) 12, Bayside Aca.* (9-3) 11, Brooks (12-1) 11, Good Hope (9-4) 7, Orange Beach* (9-2) 5.
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
- Piedmont (21); 13-2; 252
- Gordo*; 9-3; 112
- Mars Hill Bible*; 10-4; 106
- Opp; 9-3; 100
- Alabama Chr.*; 7-4; 87
- St. James*; 10-2; 86
- Mobile Chr.*; 5-6; 85
- Hillcrest-Evergreen; 7-6; 83
- Winfield; 12-1; 69
- Madison Aca.*; 12-2; 68
Others receiving votes: Saks (12-2) 44, Flomaton (6-4) 23, Ohatchee (9-3) 21, Straughn* (7-4) 20, Houston Aca. (6-5) 12, Walter Wellborn (5-5) 9, Excel (6-4) 6, Lauderdale Co. (10-2) 6, Sylvania (8-3) 6, Geraldine (7-4) 2.
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
- Fyffe* (14); 10-2; 230
- Clarke Co. (6); 13-2; 202
- Lanett; 10-3; 143
- Ariton; 10-2; 142
- Highland Home (1); 8-6; 115
- B.B. Comer; 10-3; 75
- Aliceville; 8-4; 69
- G.W. Long; 8-2; 53
- Pisgah; 7-4; 52
- Cleveland; 12-3; 44
Others receiving votes: Wicksburg* (7-4) 31, Tanner (8-4) 26, J.U. Blacksher (4-7) 13, Sand Rock (7-4) 2.
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
- Brantley (7); 12-1; 170
- Spring Garden* (3); 12-1; 167
- Sweet Water (6); 14-0; 153
- Leroy* (3); 2-8; 151
- Wadley (1); 13-2; 129
- Elba*; 10-2; 108
- Pickens Co.; 11-3; 107
- Decatur Heritage; 10-3; 63
- Linden (1); 5-5; 56
- Cedar Bluff; 6-5; 27
Others receiving votes: Valley Head (5-6) 23, Kinston (8-4) 18, Millry (8-4) 12, Maplesville (11-2) 8, Hackleburg (6-5) 3, Keith (10-2) 2.
AISA
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
- Glenwood (20); 6-5; 249
- Autauga Aca.; 13-0; 172
- Patrician; 8-3; 152
- Chambers Aca. (1); 10-2; 142
- Macon-East; 7-5; 113
- Edgewood; 5-6; 85
- Jackson Aca.; 10-2; 84
- Lowndes Aca.; 11-3; 83
- Escambia Aca.; 11-2; 57
- Bessemer Aca.; 3-7; 24
Others receiving votes: Abbeville Chr. (2-8) 14, Monroe Aca. (3-7) 13, Crenshaw Chr. (7-4) 6, Clarke Prep (2-9) 1, Lee-Scott (8-3) 1, Sparta (9-2) 1