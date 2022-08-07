Lanett, Chambers Academy highlight ASWA preseason rankings

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its preseason poll Sunday, and Lanett and Chambers Academy were the only schools in Chambers County who were ranked.

The Lanett Panthers are ranked third in 2A for the preseason, and they’re behind Clarke County and Fyffe. Clarke County won the 2A state championship last year and is second in the rankings. Fyffe dropped down from 3A, and is first in the rankings. Lanett received no first place votes from the writers.

Chambers Academy is ranked fourth in the entire AISA despite being in the 2A classification. The Rebels are ranked behind Patrician, Autauga Academy and Glenwood.

Patrician lost in the semifinals of the 2A playoffs last year and is currently ranked third. Autauga Academy won the 2A state championship last year and is ranked second. Glenwood moved up from 1A and is ranked first. Glenwood received 20 of the 21 first place votes, and Chambers Academy received the other one.

The full rankings are below.

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Thompson (21); 13-1; 252 Central-Phenix City; 13-1; 177 Auburn; 10-3; 152 Hewitt-Trussville; 9-3; 148 Hoover; 12-1; 140 James Clemens; 10-1; 99 Fairhope; 9-2; 84 Enterprise; 8-4; 52 Baker; 7-4; 32 Opelika*; 9-4; 22

Others receiving votes: Prattville (7-4) 20, Bob Jones (5-6) 9, Florence (5-6) 4, Oak Mountain (7-5) 4, Daphne (5-5) 2.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Clay-Chalkville (21); 15-0; 252 Mountain Brook; 12-2; 172 Saraland; 10-3; 143 Briarwood; 10-2; 121 Hueytown; 13-2; 98 Pike Road*; 14-0; 93 Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 11-3; 92 Spanish Fort; 10-2; 60 Gardendale; 10-3; 26 Pinson Valley; 9-4; 25

Others receiving votes: Theodore* (10-2) 23, Hartselle (10-1) 21, Gadsden City* (5-5) 20, Helena (9-2) 14, Carver-Montgomery (5-6) 13, Fort Payne (6-5) 7, Parker* (11-2) 5, Baldwin Co. (8-4) 4, Calera (7-4) 3, Muscle Shoals (9-2) 2, Oxford (7-5) 2, Homewood (6-6) 1.

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

UMS-Wright (12); 11-2; 222 Vigor* (7); 14-1; 202 Ramsay; 6-5; 126 Pleasant Grove (1); 12-2; 102 Alexandria (1); 11-1; 76 Leeds; 10-2; 75 Guntersville; 9-2; 72 Gulf Shores*; 6-4; 69 Russellville; 9-3; 63 Central-Clay Co.; 9-3; 45

Others receiving votes: Fairview (12-2) 30, Arab* (8-3) 29, Eufaula* (5-6) 26, Greenville (8-4) 14, Moody (6-4) 13, Faith-Mobile (7-5) 12, Demopolis (7-5) 7, Southside-Gadsden* (5-6) 7, Williamson* (5-6) 6, Citronelle* (3-7) 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Catholic-Montgomery* (8); 13-1; 167 Handley (4); 9-3; 161 Andalusia* (2); 9-5; 145 Jacksonville (1); 7-4; 122 Northside (3); 10-2; 112 Montgomery Aca.* (1); 11-4; 103 Jackson; 11-3; 95 Oneonta (2); 13-2; 77 Etowah; 6-5; 47 Anniston; 5-5; 44

Others receiving votes: Randolph (10-2) 26, T.R. Miller* (10-3) 21, Cherokee Co. (7-4) 18, American Chr. (11-2) 13, Priceville (10-2) 12, Bayside Aca.* (9-3) 11, Brooks (12-1) 11, Good Hope (9-4) 7, Orange Beach* (9-2) 5.

CLASS 3A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Piedmont (21); 13-2; 252 Gordo*; 9-3; 112 Mars Hill Bible*; 10-4; 106 Opp; 9-3; 100 Alabama Chr.*; 7-4; 87 St. James*; 10-2; 86 Mobile Chr.*; 5-6; 85 Hillcrest-Evergreen; 7-6; 83 Winfield; 12-1; 69 Madison Aca.*; 12-2; 68

Others receiving votes: Saks (12-2) 44, Flomaton (6-4) 23, Ohatchee (9-3) 21, Straughn* (7-4) 20, Houston Aca. (6-5) 12, Walter Wellborn (5-5) 9, Excel (6-4) 6, Lauderdale Co. (10-2) 6, Sylvania (8-3) 6, Geraldine (7-4) 2.

CLASS 2A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Fyffe* (14); 10-2; 230 Clarke Co. (6); 13-2; 202 Lanett; 10-3; 143 Ariton; 10-2; 142 Highland Home (1); 8-6; 115 B.B. Comer; 10-3; 75 Aliceville; 8-4; 69 G.W. Long; 8-2; 53 Pisgah; 7-4; 52 Cleveland; 12-3; 44

Others receiving votes: Wicksburg* (7-4) 31, Tanner (8-4) 26, J.U. Blacksher (4-7) 13, Sand Rock (7-4) 2.

CLASS 1A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Brantley (7); 12-1; 170 Spring Garden* (3); 12-1; 167 Sweet Water (6); 14-0; 153 Leroy* (3); 2-8; 151 Wadley (1); 13-2; 129 Elba*; 10-2; 108 Pickens Co.; 11-3; 107 Decatur Heritage; 10-3; 63 Linden (1); 5-5; 56 Cedar Bluff; 6-5; 27

Others receiving votes: Valley Head (5-6) 23, Kinston (8-4) 18, Millry (8-4) 12, Maplesville (11-2) 8, Hackleburg (6-5) 3, Keith (10-2) 2.

AISA

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Glenwood (20); 6-5; 249 Autauga Aca.; 13-0; 172 Patrician; 8-3; 152 Chambers Aca. (1); 10-2; 142 Macon-East; 7-5; 113 Edgewood; 5-6; 85 Jackson Aca.; 10-2; 84 Lowndes Aca.; 11-3; 83 Escambia Aca.; 11-2; 57 Bessemer Aca.; 3-7; 24

Others receiving votes: Abbeville Chr. (2-8) 14, Monroe Aca. (3-7) 13, Crenshaw Chr. (7-4) 6, Clarke Prep (2-9) 1, Lee-Scott (8-3) 1, Sparta (9-2) 1