Lanett highlights ASWA Week two rankings

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released their week two rankings, which featured the Lanett Panthers as the only ranked team in the Greater Valley Area.

The Panthers are currently ranked sixth in the 2A classification in the entire state of Alabama.

They began the season ranked third before their shutout win over Notasulga. They remained in third after week zero, but they dropped to sixth after their 19-0 loss to Valley on Friday.

They’re currently ranked behind Ariton, reigning 2A champions Clarke County, G.W. Long, Highland Home and Fyffe.

The Panthers play Highland Home next weekend.

Although it’s early in the season, the Panthers will open region play this week with Horseshoe Bend, who is just outside the top ten.

In 5A, the Valley Rams received one vote in the top ten.

The Rams hadn’t received any votes in the past two weeks, but their big win over Lanett seems to have garnered some attention.

As for Chambers Academy, it didn’t receive any votes to be in the top 10 of the AISA rankings.

After their week zero loss to Lee-Scott, the Rebels dropped all the way from fourth to not being ranked.

After their loss to First Presbyterian Day, they are no longer receiving votes.