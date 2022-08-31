Lanett JV football beats LaFayette

The Lanett High School junior varsity team defeated the LaFayette junior varisty team 16-12 on Tuesday at Morgan-Washburn Stadium.

The rivalry may not have come to the varsity level yet, but fans were able to get a little taste of the LaFayette-Lanett rivalry.

The first half was all Bulldogs as the Panthers struggled to move the ball at all. The Bulldogs led by quarterback Kemari Harrington had two first half touchdowns, and the Panthers couldn’t stop them. Both of their touchdowns came in the second quarter, and they went into halftime with a 12-0 lead.

The Panthers came storming back in the second half as they held LaFayette on their first drive.

Lanett was able to hinder the Bulldogs as they were held scoreless in the entire second half.

The Panthers overcame a 12-point deficit to beat the LaFayette.