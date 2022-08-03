Lanett Recreation Department to host Back to School Bash

LANETT — For a second consecutive year, the Lanett Recreation Department will be hosting a Back to School Bash on the playground across from the W.O. Lance Elementary School. It will be taking place in two sessions this coming Saturday, Aug. 6. The first one will be going on from 2 to 5 p.m. EDT and will be for the elementary school age children. The high school age students will have their part of the Bash starting at 6 p.m. and continuing until all the events have finished.

“We would like to continue doing this, and we would like for it to be a little bit bigger and better each year,” Lanett Recreation Director Trent McCants said. “We invited every high school in Chambers County to come. Lanett, Valley, LaFayette and Springwood have told us they will be there.”

McCants talked about plans for Saturday’s Bash at the Monday evening meeting of the Lanett City Council.

“We will have inflatables, bouncy houses and a miniature train for the kids, and there will be lots of free food,” he said.

Kim Roberts and Robin Pierre of the Chattahoochee Fuller Center Project (CFCP) will be there to help out.

“We know this has always been a lot of fun for area students just before they start a new school year,” Roberts said. “We are excited to be a part of it this year. We will have rides for the kids with hot dogs, chips, cold drinks, cotton candy and snow cones. Everything will be free. We will be there to help out in any way we can.”

Each participating school will be getting equal shares of money donated by sponsors. These funds will help fund extracurricular activities at the school.

“The schools won’t be competing for money,” McCants said. “They will be competing for a trophy.”

Each school will have members of their football team, band and cheer squad. Students will go on stage to compete in all kinds of fun events. It’s fun for all who take part, and there’s lots of cheering for each participant.

“We want this year’s Back to School Bash to be special,” Roberts said. “We have a decorator coming in with balloons and props help create a fun, festive mood.”

The Fuller Center is having a busy year. In June, two new senior homes were dedicated in the Plant City community and a tiny house was located next to them on East 3rd Avenue. A Millard Fuller Legacy Build will be taking place in Lanett’s Jackson Heights neighborhood starting Oct. 10. Two new homes will be going up on North 12th Avenue. Fuller Center volunteers from all over the U.S. will be in town that week to get the needed work done. Lots of local volunteers will be helping out as well. Pilgrim Baptist on Cherry Drive will be the host church.