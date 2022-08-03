Mr. Tommy Lee Holley, 75, of LaFayette died Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Dadeville Health Care, Dadeville. Funeral services will be held Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at Vines Funeral Home Chapel, LaFayette at 12:00 p.m. (CST) with Rev. Quinderus Jones officiating. Public viewing will be at Vines Funeral Home, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. (CST) to 6:00 p.m. (CST).

Mr. Holley is survived by his devoted wife: Wynetta Finley Holley, LaFayette; four step children: Sophia Finley and Phycilica Finley both of LaFayette, Tobin K. Finley, Atlanta and Ricardo (Rachel) Finley, Columbia, South Carolina; four grandchildren: Elijah, Jeremiah and Isaiah Finley all of Columbia, South Carolina and Landon Williams, LaFayette; two brothers: William (Theresa) Finley and Alvin Felix Finley both of Camp Hill; five sisters: Era (Rev. Freddie) Robinson and Virginia A. (Eric) Towns both of Alexander City, Nezzie Black and Mary Finley both of Camp Hill, and Ethel (Arthur) Johnson, Waverly; mother-in-law, Adella Finley, LaFayette; six brothers-in-law, Precator (Carolyn) Finley, Baltimore, Maryland, Romeo Finley, LaFayette, Atony (Yvonne) Finley, Andalusia, Urelles (Isie) Finley, Phenix City, Michael (Sonya) Finley, Anadalusia and Olasta (Gwyneth) Finley, LaFayette; three sisters-in-law: Eddie Lee Wright, Alexander City, Phyllis Burton and Truly Finley both of LaFayette; one aunt, Minnie Bell Finley, Camp Hill; special friends, Samuel Alexander, Danny Evans, and Eddie Griffin and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

To share your online condolences, please visit our website at www.vinesfuneralhome.com

Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette is handling the arrangements.