Ms. Janice Ballard, 52 of Valley passed away on, July 28, 2022, at UAB Hospital in Birmingham.

Public Visitation will be held Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. CST until 6:00 p.m. CST, at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Graveside Services will be Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, 1:00 p.m. CST, at Essie J. Handy Memorial Cemetery in LaFayette, Pastor Rodney Thomas, Officiating.

Ms. Ballard leaves to cherish her memories three children, Cornelius L. Wright, Lazaria S. Carr, and Latavious Ricks Ballard all of Valley; one step daughter, Nekoshia Reed of Beulah; three sisters, Zola Daniel of LaFayette, Barbara Griffith of Decatur, Georgia, and Susie (Orlando) Taylor of Camp Hill; one brother, Calvin H. Ballard of Atlanta; one step grandson, Jaquavious Reed; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL is handling the arrangements.