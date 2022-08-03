Ms. Mary Sue Myers, affectionately known as “Mae Sue” departed her earthly home on Monday, July 25, 2022, at Emory University Hospital Midtown in Atlanta. She was born on June 19, 1949, in Lafayette to the late Eva Lee Scott and George Callaway.

She accepted Christ at an early age and served as a faithful member of New Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in West Point. She was a mother to many and known for her nurturing and caring spirit. Her wisdom, strength, and faith in God, was infectious and will be greatly missed and forever remembered.

She was preceded in death by her parents Eva Lee Scott and George Callaway, daughter Sara Ann, sisters Charlene Ogletree and Annie Pearl Lindsey, and brother Michael Scott.

She leaves to cherish three children whom she loved dearly: Teresa (Lawrence) Gbadebo, Horace (Wanda) Myers, and Aniya (Henry) Cofield. brothers: Willie Scott, Ronald (Peggy) Scott, Donald (Eunice) Scott, Larry (Faye) Scott, and Willie George Callaway; sisters: Margaret Burton and Sherry Jean (Bobby Lee) Calloway Moreland, one aunt, Charmel Wright. She was a proud and loving grandmother to Terrell Glasco, Ju’Lisa (Admere) King, Zanquarius Jackson, Laporchia Scott, Conesha Morgan, Nyshunda (Sirderia) Beasley, Yasma Scott, Vanquerious Jackson, Tarius Bray, Travaski Callaway, Godiva Merideth, and 16 great grandchildren. She also leaves to cherish a devoted daughter in law Wanda Booker, a grandson in law who she loved dearly Sirderia “Tookie” Beasley, a special friend, Gloria Ellis, two special nieces: Sandra Scott and Cassandra Scott, a dedicated neighbor Patricia “Niecy” Hughuley and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

A family viewing will be held from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. EST on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at Morgan & Sons Funeral Home followed by a public viewing from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. EST.

A graveside celebration of Mae Sue’s life will be held at Marseilles Cemetery (400-498 E 12th St, West Point, GA 31833) on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at 3 p.m. EST with Dr. Teresa Gbadebo; eulogist and Rev. Stanley Tucker officiating.