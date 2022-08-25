OUR VIEW: Coach Clifford Story Jr. should be honored on a grand scale

As the clock hit zero Saturday night, Lanett head football coach Clifford Story solidified his 110th victory at Lanett High School, making him the school’s winningest coach.

The mark was previously held by Dan Washburn, which Lanett’s stadium is named in part for. So, it is fitting that Story received some sort of recognition outside of a plaque from the city council and hundreds of congratulatory posts on social media.

To reach 110 victories in one of the most competitive sports in the state of Alabama and bringing two state championships, six region championships and more recently being named ALFA Insurance Alabama Coach of the Year at a small school like Lanett is impressive, to say the least.

In 14 years at Lanett, Story holds a playoff record of 21 wins and seven losses and a region record of 63-24 to go along with his overall record of 110-44. In those same 14 years, Story has only seen four losing seasons (below .500). More than wins and losses, Story has brought a sense of pride to Panthers athletics, one that resonates throughout the state of Alabama. There is not a single coach in the state that is not aware of Story’s accomplishments on and off the field.

Now, we say all this to say, we do not know what is being planned to honor Story, but we trust there are plans in the works. However, the school and the city choose to honor him; this accomplishment should have a lasting impact on the school and even the city.

Whether it is renaming Morgan-Washburn to something like Clifford Story Field at Morgan Washburn Stadium, or even naming the fieldhouse after him, or going real big and renaming the portion of S. 8th Ave from Veterans Memorial Parkway to S 8th Street, Clifford Story Jr. Drive, we support just about anything the city and school district come up with on grand scale.

Congratulations coach, you have earned it and we look forward to covering more of your accomplishments.