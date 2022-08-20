PHOTOS: Valley v. Handley 08.19.2022

Published 12:48 pm Saturday, August 20, 2022

By Ed Pugh

Here are a few photos from the instant classic from Wright Field in Roanoke Friday night, more to come.

Also, if you haven’t watched the clutch TD throw and catch from Cam Dooley to Kendall Parker to bring Valley within two points with less than three minutes left in the game, here it is. If you have already watched it, watch it again.

 

 

