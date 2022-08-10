Point football to hold theme days this year

With a new era of Point University football comes new initiatives to bring the fans to Ram Stadium this fall.

Point will achieve that by holding theme days for every home game this season.

Sep. 3 will be a Labor Day Luau when Point plays Faulkner. When the Skyhawks play Reinhardt on Sept. 17, it will be the western day. Point will hold a Breast Cancer Awareness day and Pastor Appreciation day on Oct. 1 when it plays St. Andrews. Homecoming will be Oct. 22 when the Skyhawks play Union. Point will finish with its Senior Day and a blue out on Oct. 29 against Kentucky Christian.

Although head coach Trevor Zeiders encourages the fans to show up and participate, Sports Information Director Kassi Butcher was behind the idea for these theme days.

“Last season, we wanted to do something to help bring in school spirit,” Butcher said. “The year before was shortened due to COVID. We played in the spring, and we wanted to think of some ways to help bring in excitement about football. Everyone loved it last year. We had a really good time decorating and celebrating. We want to help with fan engagement, so we brought it back this year.”

Butcher hopes these theme days will encourage not only the students to show up but also people around the community.

Butcher decided to have the Luau on Labor Day because it will be the beginning of the school year.

“I wanted to do something to celebrate the last bit of summer,” Butcher said. “Labor Day is a long weekend, so I wanted to celebrate that. It’s something new, and I thought it would bring in some excitement. We’re going to have leis. That’s all part of the Luau.”

Butcher also decided to celebrate country music with the western day.

“Sept. 17 is international country music day, so I thought I’d play off that,” Butcher said. “We’ll have cowboy hats, boots, overalls and the whole nine yards for that. I’ll work closely with the cheer coach and set up decorations.”

Although these theme days will mostly be for the fans, Butcher wants the football players to participate in Breast Cancer Awareness day by wearing pink.

“We’re going to honor those who are battling and have battled breast cancer,” Butcher said. “October is Pastor Appreciation Month. We’ve invited several pastors to the game, and we’ll do a pastor appreciation moment for them.”

Butcher mentioned for homecoming, they will be naming the new mascot.

“The last day will be a blue out,” Butcher said. “We’re going to wait to see what color the team will be wearing. That will be in honor of senior day.”

She mentioned that these theme days will only take place on gamedays.

“Early on, we’ll set up, and then during the day we’ll have things going on,” Butcher said.

As for other ways to generate more interest for the football program, Butcher wants to improve media coverage for the games.

“We’re looking to revamp our livestream and bring in a broadcaster,” Butcher said. “To have that element for our fans who are unable to attend, that is something we hope will help with the viewing of the game. We want to make sure they get the best experience possible. We’re also going to be honoring our men’s soccer team who won the conference last year. We’ll also be doing more alumni events.”

This will be the first year Point will have a full season of theme days. Zeiders believes these will help his team generate more fan interest along with community outreach.

“We’re going to try and read to some elementary schools,” Zeiders said. “We can get in front of those kids, and that will generate a lot more interest. We’ll also invite them to the game.”