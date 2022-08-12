Reed Foundation to host Back-To-School Bash Saturday

The Reed Foundation is partnering with Power Chapel to host its annual Back to School Bash on Aug. 13 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m EST at the Valley Community Center. The event will feature a school supply giveaway, food and several fun activities.

The Reed Foundation was founded by Cameron Reed, equipment administrative assistant for the Chicago Bears, with the goal of supporting the local community and bringing joy to families of all backgrounds. The foundation has hosted multiple events in the past, ranging from free lawn services for seniors to community galas.

Torrance Rudd, pastor of Power Chapel and director of operations of the Reed Foundation, said that the main goal of the Back to School Bash was to help the community and support students as they go into the new school year.

“We want to give away as many school supplies as we can,” Rudd said. “The Reed Foundation has committed itself to giving back to the community and that is what we want to do Saturday.”

He noted that the event will have basic school supplies for students from kindergarten all the way through high school. There will also be several major giveaways with more expensive supplies, such as laptops.

The event is open to people of all ages, and no registration is required. For those interested in making donations, contact Torrance Rudd at (706) 773-3228.