STEAM magnet schools now taking applications

Eastside Magnet school and JP Powell Magnet school are now accepting applications for enrollment. Both schools will be located at the Eastside campus and will feature curriculum and activities revolving around engineering design, problem solving, electric vehicles, STEM competitions, exploring science and the environment.

At a back-to-school teacher seminar on Tuesday, Chambers County School District Superintendent Casey Chambley expressed his excitement for the new magnet program and gave some clarifying details about registration.

“We are really excited to launch the new magnet programs at our Eastside campus and I would like to thank all of the people who have worked to make it happen,” Chambley said.

Chambley noted that students in the LaFayette district were already zoned for that school, and thus were automatically enrolled into the new magnet program.

“There has been some miscommunication with parents in the LaFayette area about registering for the new magnet program …Only students outside the LaFayette district have to go through the application process,” he said.

For families outside of the LaFayette area who wish to have a child enrolled in the new magnet program, the first step will be to fill out the student transfer application at any school or at the Board of Education office. Then, after withdrawing the students from their current school and enrolling them into the Eastside campus, the final step would be to complete the paperwork regarding transportation. It should be noted that bus transportation will be available for students even if they are not in their school’s attendance zone.

Chambley also said at the seminar that more detailed information regarding the curriculum and upcoming open houses would be coming out soon. For those with any questions or concerns, contact the Chambers County School District at (334) 864-9343.