Suspect in Interstate 85 shootings taken into custody in LaFayette, Alabama

Auburn Police Assistant Chief Clarence Smith confirmed to VTN this afternoon, that the driver of the white Cadillac that was wanted in connection to multiple shootings on Interstate 85 has been taken into custody in LaFayette, Alabama.

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred on Interstate 85 Northbound near the 23-mile marker Wednesday morning.

Around 7:56 a.m. a driver called 911 after his vehicle was shot at and struck by an individual driving what he described as an older White Cadillac driven by what he believed was a black male, according to a TCSO press release. The victim was not injured in the incident and the suspect continued driving North on I-85.

WRBL reported a shooting also occurred on Interstate 85 Northbound in Auburn, Alabama Wednesday morning. Stewart Smith, public information officer for TCSO, said investigators have reached out to Auburn about that incident, but it is unclear if the incidents are related.