TCSO looking for person who shot into vehicle on I-85 this morning

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred on Interstate 85 Northbound near the 23-mile marker Wednesday morning.

Around 7:56 a.m. a driver called 911 after his vehicle was shot at and struck by an individual driving what he described as an older White Cadillac driven by what he believed was a black male, according to a TCSO press release. The victim was not injured in the incident and the suspect continued driving North on I-85.

WRBL is reporting a shooting also occurred on Interstate 85 Northbound in Auburn, Alabama Wednesday morning. Stewart Smith, public information officer for TCSO, said investigators have reached out to Auburn about that incident, but it is unclear if the incidents are related.

If you were in the area of I-85 North and saw this incident or possibly the suspect’s vehicle, please call our investigators at 706-883-1616 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.