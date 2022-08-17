TEC breaks ground on broadband project

TEC, a leading rural broadband provider, announced in an Aug. 1 press release that it has broken ground on the Alabama Broadband Accessibility project in Chambers County.

The project will create connectivity for more than 150 households and businesses by providing access to gigabit speed internet. A $193,221 investment by the Alabama Broadband Accessibility Fund, combined with TEC’s investment of approximately $375,000, equates to a total investment of around $568,460 in Chambers County’s broadband infrastructure.

“It was a pleasure to work with the staff at TEC in obtaining the grant funds needed for this project. I look forward to being a TEC customer for years to come,” Donnie Smith, EMA E911 Coordinator said. “I would highly encourage others who live in areas with poor or no high-speed internet service to become active and contact their local and state political representatives to get the ball rolling for grant funds in these underserved areas. Huge amounts of grant funds are available through several programs, but the effort must start at the local level to obtain these funds. I know for a fact that TEC is ready and willing to continue expansion in underserved areas of Chambers County. High-speed internet is no longer a luxury. It is a requirement for school, work, and telemedicine, as well as day-to-day business conducted over the internet.”

Dependable fiber internet connections offer improved quality of life through telemedicine, distance learning, and work-from-home options. Additionally, high-speed broadband provides personal enjoyment, such as streaming videos or gaming. TEC says its goal is to minimize the broadband access gap by providing a reliable, high-quality, and affordable internet solution.

“Greater broadband access drives growth in rural communities by providing a fast, dependable connection to schools, businesses, and healthcare,” said TEC President and CEO Joey Garner. “Reliable, high-speed internet has become vital in order to take advantage of online services that are essential in today’s world. TEC is committed to expanding this access to the areas we serve.”

According to the release, the project covers an estimated 9 miles and will connect more than 150 residential and business customers to Fast Fiber Internet, providing symmetrical Gigabit speeds and home phone services to these communities.

Construction is planned to start in the fourth quarter of 2022. One Gig internet connections give the best online experience for streamers, gamers, social media users, and families with multiple users at home. To sign up for service, go to www.TEC.com/SignUp to complete a short form.