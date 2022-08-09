WATCH: West Point police officer on administrative leave after tossing security camera

By Ed Pugh and Daniel Evans

A West Point police officer has been placed on administrative leave after a video surfaced where he appeared to throw a security camera across a yard.

The officer, identified as Officer Bramblett in the press release — no first name given — is on administrative leave pending further investigation.

“We have been made aware of a video circulating on social media involving one of our officers,” the press release said.

In the video, posted by Tomeshia James Madden, two officers appear to be in a resident’s yard. They are heard talking, though it is hard to make out the audio. A third person is also heard. Then one appears to throw something — which Madden identified as a camera — across the yard and into the bushes.

The camera recording the officers is angled just above them. It’s unclear why anything was thrown or why the officers were at the location in the first place.

“Can someone explain to me why he would do this?” Madden posted.

The VTN has reached out to West Point Police Chief Donald Britt, who said a press release was coming prior to the statement announcing Bramblett being placed on administrative leave. The VTN has also reached out to Madden.