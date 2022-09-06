Ammunition manufacturer coming to Valley, bringing 836 jobs to the area

The Valley City Council unanimously approved for the city to enter into a lease agreement with 1776 Munitions in a called council meeting on Tuesday. The three-year agreement authorizes the company to build a new ammunition manufacturing facility on 55th street, also known as the Valley Industrial Court.

Valerie Gray, Executive Director of the Chambers County Development Authority, spoke on the nature of the manufacturing facility and its anticipated completion of the facility, known as Project Primer.

“For the past year and a half, we have been competing against other locations and other states for Project Primer,” Gray said. “Project Primer will be a new, state of the art technology manufacturer of various calibers of center fire ammunition. The project will utilize the most advanced technology in the industry and will be a green, waste-free facility and will manufacture all parts in-house.”

Email newsletter signup

Gray noted that it is anticipated that the project will involve a 250 million dollar capital investment and the initial startup will cost approximately 172 million dollars. She said that by 2023, it is estimated that the new plant will bring in 836 jobs, starting wages between $16 and $18 an hour.

Additionally, Gray spoke about why the project has taken as long as it has to get started, citing complications during the pandemic and rising construction prices.

“Covid has really impacted the project because everything can change at the drop of the hat,” Gray said. “I think that there are going to be a lot of people that are going to be extremely excited about this project and it is going to help address some of the needs in our community.”

Valley Mayor Leonard Riley noted his excitement for the project and thanked the Chambers County Development Authority for their hard work.

“This is helping us to diversify away from the car manufacturers and that is going to be a good thing for our community,” Riley said. “I really want to say thank you and your team, especially from me.”

Representatives from the company will be coming to Valley on Thursday to discuss upcoming steps and plans. According to the lease agreement, construction is required to begin within 45 days of their signature.