Beulah falls to Saks 48-0

The Beulah Bobcats fell 48-0 to Saks on the road on Friday night.

The Bobcats now sit at 0-3, and they’ve struggled offensively in every game they’ve played.

The Bobcats only put up 138 yards of offense, and 142 on the ground.

They only threw five passes, and they had -34 passing yards.

Despite having ten total first downs and 32 minutes of possession, the Bobcats just couldn’t get on the board.

Beulah quarterback Noah Higdon had nine carries for 93 yards.

Beulah is now 0-1 in region play.

The Bobcats will return home to play Walter Wellborn next Friday.