Beulah improves in 35-21 loss to Prattville Christian

The Beulah Bobcats showed some improvement in their 35-21 loss at Prattville Christian on Friday night.

The Bobcats now sit at 0-5 on the season, but they put up more points in this game than they scored in their previous four games.

Luckily for the Bobcats, the loss wasn’t a region loss.

Beulah couldn’t get anything going in the first quarter offensively, but they started the game forcing an interception on Prattville’s first drive.

The Bobcats went into the second quarter down 13-0, but they got on the board with a 20-yard rushing touchdown from Demarion Foreman.

They went into halftime down 13-7, but they would blast into the third quarter with another rushing touchdown to make it 14-13 Beulah.

From then on, the Bobcat defense struggled to stop the Panthers.

Prattville was able to take back the lead, but Beulah’s run game was able to tie the game up 21-21 with only eight minutes left in the game.

The Panthers were able to hold the Bobcats at the end of the game, and Beulah’s defense collapsed as they lost 35-21.

Things won’t get easier for the Bobcats as they have four region games in a row coming up.

Next week, Beulah will be tested with a road game against the undefeated Dadeville Tigers. They still have to face the top two regions teams.

If Beulah can steal a couple region wins, they could sneak their way into the playoffs.