Bobby O’Neal Brewster, 77, of LaGrange, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s. The pain is over, and a good race was run.

Born and raised in Langdale, Bobby was the only child of the late Robert Guy and Maggie Lee Sanders Brewster. He graduated from Valley High School in 1963. Upon graduation, Bobby continued his education at United Electronic Laboratories. He began his professional life working for Southern Bell and retired from Bellsouth as a Senior Lineman after 40+ years of service. Bobby was a faithful member of Wehadkee Baptist Church.

Bobby was a simple, quiet man unless he was talking about his favorite hobby of hunting Indian artifacts or searching for “Big Foot”. He was a man with a big heart who loved his family. He was a hard worker, dedicated to taking care of and providing for his family and in his professional life. Bobby was a man of faith who felt closer to God through nature. He knew the earth was full of God’s handiwork, and he appreciated the fact that he had eyes to see its beauty. Bobby had an enviable green thumb and could grow almost anything. He could find beauty in the smallest of God’s creations. He knew that the mountains would stand strong, that the waves would continue to gently lap on the shore, and that the sun would always rise even after the darkest night. The works of God’s hands were precious to him. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Clyde “Pete” Simonton and Maggie Ruth Simonton.

Survivors include the love of his life for over 56 years, Beverly Simonton Brewster; daughter, Donna B. Smoot (Steve); son, Toby O. Brewster (Rheanna); grandsons, Caydon Smoot, Brody Smoot, Jackson Brewster and Mason Brewster; brother of choice and best friend, Ross Striblin; several other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am Monday, Sept.26, 2022, in the Striffler-Hamby Mortuary Chapel with Pastor Jeff Thorn officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 am until service time at the funeral home.

Flowers will be accepted or donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in memory of Bobby O’Neal Brewster.

Those wishing to share a condolence or remembrance with the family may do so by visiting www.shlagrange.com.

Arrangements are by Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, 1010 Mooty Bridge Road, LaGrange, GA 30240 (706) 884-8636.