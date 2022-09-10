CCSD to host town hall meetings on new school location

LaFAYETTE — Chambers County Superintendent of Schools Casey Chambley is encouraging Chambers County residents to come out to a town hall-style meeting next week where the discussion will center around the location of a new consolidated high school.

There will be two such meetings, one in LaFayette and one in Valley. This is being done for the convenience of those who live closer to LaFayette or Valley. The first meeting will take place at 6 p.m. CDT (7 Eastern) at Eastside Elementary School in LaFayette on Monday, Sept. 12 with the second one taking place at 6 p.m. EDT (5 Central) Tuesday, Sept. 13 at Valley Community Center.

“Join us for a discussion about where the new high school will be built,” Chambley said.

Attorneys from the U.S. Justice Department and the NAACP Legal Defense Fund will be present at the meeting to hear community feedback on the site proposals and school desegregation efforts including the launch of a STEAM program at Eastside and the creation of a desegregation advisory committee.

The Chambers County School District has been under the Lee v. Macon court ruling since the 1970s. Without unitary status, decisions on such issues as school consolidation must meet with Justice Department approval.

Due to declining school enrollment over a period of many years and the current inefficient use of building space, there is a clear need for consolidation. These basic facts will be discussed in the town hall meetings.

Chambley told The Valley Times-News that a decision on a location for the new high school must be made in the near future. Feedback from town hall meetings and the recommendations from a consultant will be factored into making a choice between a site in Valley and one in LaFayette.

It will be decided in a vote of the Chambers County Board of Education.