Chambers Academy climbs in ASWA rankings

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released their week four football rankings.

The Chambers Academy Rebels and Lanett Panthers are each hanging on to their spots in the top ten.

The Rebels are ranked ninth in Alabama Independent School Association, and they moved up from tenth last week.

Chambers Academy jumped Crenshaw, who the Rebels beat 38-6 last week. They’ll have to face Banks Academy on Friday, and it will be the Rebels’ homecoming game.

Chambers Academy is 2-2, and they will have a chance to climb even further in the rankings as they still have to face sixth-ranked Glenwood and third-ranked Macon East later in October.

The Lanett Panthers dropped from sixth to eighth in the 2A rankings after losing 28-18 to second-ranked Highland Home.

The Panthers are now 2-2, and they’re just beginning their toughest stretch of the year.

They’ll have a chance to get back to a winning record with their game over unranked Luverne on Friday, but the Panthers will have have to play Handley, who is ranked second in 4A, and Reeltown, who is just outside of the top ten in 2A, in the next two weeks.

None of the other teams in the Greater Valley Area received votes. Springwood isn’t included since it plays 8-man.