Chambers Academy defeats Bessemer 42-6

The Chambers Academy Rebels rushing attack proved to be too much for Bessemer as Chambers ran for over 400 yards in their 42-6 victory on the road on Friday night.

Chambers Academy has a running back room that has proven to be too much for their last four opponents.

Running back Luke Tarver had 18 carries for 171 yards and two touchd0wns.

Email newsletter signup

Braxton Yerta put up 146 yards and two touchdowns 0n 11 carries.

Buster Coker ran it five times for 61 yards and a touchdown.

Chambers Academy now sits at 4-2 after starting the season with two losses, and head coach Jason Allen is feeling good about his team.

“It took us a little time to figure out who we are,” Allen said. “We graduated 18 seniors. That’s hard to figure out who we are. When you open the season with two really good programs, that makes it double hard.”

Allen is proud of his team for stepping up and winning four straight games after the rough start.

“That makes you proud as a coach,” Allen said.

“When you start 0-2, you don’t know how your kids are going to respond. They could get a little selfish. They may get a little prideful or start blaming each other. We didn’t do any of that, and that tells you about what kind of footings our program is on. They still believed in what we’re doing. We just corrected some things. We knew we’d get it turned around.”

Chambers Academy will have a bye week after playing six straight games, and they’ll have the opportunity to evaluate themselves for the rest of the season.

“We’re going to see where we are and where we need to get better,” Allen said.

“We have a chance to heal up We’re banged up a little bit. We’ll catch out breath and head into the second half of the season.”

Allen wants his team to work on being more balanced offensively, but he’s happy with running the ball.

“We’re a dynamic offense because we run for over 400 yards per game,” Allen said.

Allen feels like his team now has a good shot at winning the state title.

“We have as good of a shot as anybody,” Allen said. “I think it would be hard to find anybody who’s playing better than we are now.”

Chambers Academy will have a bye week before they travel to Abbeville for a region game.